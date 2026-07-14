Nelson Mandela Bay invests R5.6m to upgrade beachfront facilities

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Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe highlights the city's commitment to restoring and maintaining its Blue Flag beaches Picture:

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has set aside R5.6m to maintain and upgrade beaches this financial year.

On Tuesday, the metro said this was part of its efforts to maintain its world-renowned status for its beaches.

The city boasts four Blue Flag beaches.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the metro had experienced a steady increase in domestic and international tourists following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Upgrades are coming to Nelson Mandela Bay's once-vibrant beachfronts, thanks to a R5.6m investment for facilities and security improvements. Picture: (Eugene Coetzee)

“The vandalism that occurred during the lockdown caused significant damage to our beach infrastructure.

“We are now working to restore our beaches to the high standard that has always been enjoyed by both residents and visitors,” Lobishe said.

She said the city took great pride in the Blue Flag beaches.

Through the Integrated Development Plan, Lobishe said, the city would continue to invest in this important tourism and community asset with the aim of seeing all the beaches acquiring the same status.

Projects to be undertaken included:

R2m to fence Maitlands Beach to improve access control and safety within the precinct

R1.5m to upgrade the balustrade in the Wells Estate beachfront precinct

R1.5m to repair and upgrade ablution facilities at Sardinia Bay Beach, which was extensively vandalised over the past two years

R500,000 to restore fencing and braai facilities at Brighton Beach

R500,000 to upgrade the Kings Beach kiosk, which will include improvements to the infrastructure and replacement of the roof.

Additional work will include tree felling, grass cutting, general park maintenance, cleaning and improvements to public lighting.

Pavement maintenance will also be undertaken at Sardinia Bay.

Nelson Mandela Bay's beachfront will receive R5.6m in upgrades for improved safety and facilities. Picture: (Eugene Coetzee)

The beachfront has become a crime hotspot in recent years, with incidents of violent robberies, muggings and theft causing concern.

Recently, DA MP Baxolile Nodada and his friend were attacked on Gqeberha’s beachfront.

In June, the municipality unveiled tourism safety officers as part of its coastal tourism policing initiative.

The initiative is a partnership between the Tourism Business Council of SA, Mandela Bay Development Agency and the municipality.

Lobishe said more work and additional funding would be invested in the next financial year to continue upgrades and maintenance at other beaches, including Wells Estate and Brighton Beach, as part of improving the city’s beachfronts for the benefit of residents and visitors.

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the city had over the years experienced steady growth in the number of visitors to its coastline.

This had been attributed to the hard work and commitment of the municipality’s beaches and resorts office in maintaining high standards across its beach facilities.

Soyaya said the city had recently launched a Beach Safety Programme, which trained a number of young people as peace officers to patrol and proactively help prevent crime in the Humewood and Summerstrand beachfront areas.

The Herald