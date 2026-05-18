Day of attrition at Aldo Scribante Raceway

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Matthew Gudmanz in a Chevy Can-Am leads the Nissan Skyline of Rane Berry and the Ford Capri of Pikkie Marais through the hairpin at Aldo Scribante Raceway.

The third round of the Algoa Motorsport Club Championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday produced exciting racing but also a day full of incidents and accidents.

Many cars suffered damage and mechanical failure as competitors pushed hard for championship points in front of an enthusiastic crowd of motorsport fans.

From the opening practice sessions, there was a noticeable intensity in the paddock, with drivers and riders knowing that the championship battle is beginning to heat up as the season approaches its midway point.

While the warm and calm conditions allowed quick lap times throughout the day, the demanding nature of the Aldo Scribante circuit again proved unforgiving, testing man and machine to the limit.

Juan “Bollie” van Rooyen put in a stunning performance for a first time out in his Suzuki Hayabusa-powered Steads single-seater sports car to take three out of three race wins in the EP Modified Saloon class and looks set to be a serious contender for the rest of the season.

Van Rooyen adapted quickly to the lightweight and extremely powerful machine, thrilling spectators with his aggressive driving style and lightning acceleration out of the corners.

The visiting Northern Regions Lotus Challenge series provided the usual close racing with lots of overtaking, wheel-to-wheel action and daring late braking manoeuvres, with Rudi Barnard emerging as the overall winner, winning all three heats as well as setting a new lap record to scoop the Driver Of The Day award.

The nimble Lotus machines provided some of the most entertaining racing of the day, with barely a few car lengths separating the charging pack for much of the action.

Local motorcycle star Dylan Grobler took to the new one-make Suzuki GSX-8R Cup class like a duck to water, winning all three heats in dominant fashion, while his teammate Ruan van Zyl continued his excellent season to win all three heats in the fiercely contested 600cc class.

The motorcycle races proved hugely popular with spectators as riders battled elbow to elbow through the sweeping Scribante corners at breathtaking speeds.

The Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal Challenge saw Matthew Gudmanz out in his immaculately prepared V8 Chevrolet Firenza Can-Am winning all three heats and providing the appreciative spectators the opportunity to see one of the most iconic South African-built race cars in action.

The thunderous sound of the roaring V8 engine echoed around the circuit and proved to be a crowd favourite throughout the day as the classic machinery transported fans back to the golden era of South African motorsport.

Though the Street and Fine Class was won by Justin Theron in his Nissan 350Z, it was the battle with Border Motorsport youngster Tyler Stephen in a VW Golf Mk1 that had the crowd on their feet cheering them on as they went head-to-head in the handicap races.

The pair traded positions several times during an intense contest that showcased Theron’s experience and Stephen’s raw pace and determination.

Saturday also marked the 56th anniversary of the Stephen family’s involvement in motorsport, with Tyler’s grandfather Neil having competed in his first kart race on May 17 1970 at the Pete Jurgens Kart Circuit in Pretoria.

Several races throughout the day were interrupted by red flags and safety interventions as drivers struggled with mechanical failures, spins and racing incidents, underlining just how competitive the various classes have become this season.

Class Results

EP Modified Saloons:

Class B: 1 Elan Buchman, 2 Ian Riddle, 3 Deon Neethling

Class C: 1 Kelsey Davidson, 2 Johan Nel, 3 Jan Greef

Class D: 1 Shaun Benn, 2 Greg Forward, 3 Tom Hugo

Class E: 1 Henry Adams, 2 Raymond Redinger, 3 Steven Phillips

Class F: 1 Riaan van Vuuren, 2 Peter Schultz

Class X: 1 Juan van Rooyen

Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal Challenge:

Class A: 1 Matthew Gudmanz

Class C: 1 Rane Berry, 2 Pikkie Marais

Class D: 1 Anton Ehlers, 2 Pat Fourie

Class E: 1 Johan Marais

NR Lotus Challenge:

Class B: 1 Rudi Barnard, 2 Gys van der Walt, 3 Tinus Botes

Class L: 1 Juan du Toit, 2 Braam Muller, 3 Wesley Maxwell

Class X: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann, 2 Patrick Hanley

Open Motorcycles:

300cc: 1 Zander Taljaard, 2 Brandon Willemse

600cc: 1 Ruan van Zyl, 2 Clinton Fourie, 3 Craig Benn

Unlimited: 1 Yaghya Sahabodien, 2 Martyn Parry, 3 Kevin Collings

Suzuki GSX-8R Cup:

1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Humzah Vally, 3 Kenneth Clarke

Street and Fine Cars (Overall Handicap):

1 Justin Theron, 2 Peter Neilson, 3 Kay-Lee O’Brien

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