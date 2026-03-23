Huge book handover inspires hope for Bay pupils

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Charles Duna Primary School pupil Abenathi Makonza, 12, reads from one of the many books donated to local schools and libraries in the metro by the Bongani Gxilishe Foundation, in partnership with Shuter & Shooter Publishers

A donation of thousands of books aimed at fostering a culture of reading and improving literacy was welcomed by several Gqeberha schools and libraries on Friday.

The handover, at the Nelson Mandela University Missionvale Campus, saw the Bongani Gxilishe Foundation, in partnership with Shuter & Shooter Publishers, donate more than 27,000 books towards the cause.

Dozens of principals, representatives and government officials attended the handover.

Emafini Primary School principal Nomava Mgebuza said the books, along with the government’s Vula Bula programme, would help equip the KwaDwesi school to run its programmes more effectively.

“We had a challenge when it came to children reading with understanding.

“Covid-19 had an impact on our children because they were away from their group reading corners.

“At home they had few books to refer to, parents no longer read newspapers, children do not have challenging magazines.

“Teachers will be obliged to give children books to take home because there are children who show a talent for poetry and these books are going to help them a lot,” Mgebuza said.

Helenvale Primary School principal Adriaane Armstrong said books opened a new world for pupils.

She said many of the school’s pupils came from crime- and gang-riddled communities in the northern areas.

“What I picked up from the three schools that I have been at, which are Missionvale, Soutpan and Helenvale primary schools, is that these books are going to open worlds for learners.

“It is like a piece of gold, to show them that there are better things out there in the world,” Armstrong said.

Bongani Gxilishe Foundation director Odwa Mtati said Gxilishe was a son of Gqeberha, and the foundation was established in September 2025 to honour his legacy.

Gxilishe, who had led several government departments in the Eastern Cape and beyond, died in 2021 of Covid-related complications.

“We are a group of former activists, alongside Gxilishe, who was passionate about education.

“It was one of his life-long commitments to the development of the youth.

“From his youth, he was involved in the struggles of the day back then.

“We thought it was appropriate that we do not just honour him as an individual, but we carry on with the work using his name.

“That which he wanted to achieve, which was the education of children,” Mtati said.

Shuter & Shooter Publishers chief executive Nomkhita Mona said many people, including herself, grew up reading books published by the company, which wanted to play its part in equipping youth with the skill of reading with understanding.

“When we learnt that the children of the country could not read with understanding, we felt it was important to inculcate a culture of reading in children from a young age.

“We thought we should contribute when we saw that the Bongani Gxilishe Foundation wanted to help schools, and donated 27,300 books so that many children can benefit,” Mona said.

Mayoral committee member for corporate services, Khusta Jack, said the municipality was busy upgrading public libraries across the Bay.

Ward 33 councillor Mzandile Sidina welcomed the donation, saying a nation without education was nothing.