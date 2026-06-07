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Kariega ward councillor Georgen Miggels says he is lucky to be alive after a firearm incident in the community he serves.

A man who allegedly fired a shot after pointing a firearm at a ward councillor in Kariega while he was overseeing grass-cutting services in the area is due to appear in court later in June.

Meanwhile, fortunate not to have been injured in the fracas, DA Ward 49 councillor Georgen Miggels said he would never forget the terrifying experience.

Miggels said he received a call from a resident of his ward at about 3.35pm on May 22, informing him that the contractors who were cutting grass in Pelican Street were allegedly being robbed of their equipment.

He said he immediately called the police and headed to the scene.

“When I arrived, I found two people involved in a heated argument.

“One was very vulgar in his approach. After noticing me, he turned to me and started swearing at me.

In that moment, my life flashed before my eyes. All I could think about was my family. — Ward 49 councillor Georgen Miggels

“I tried to calm things down. However, he refused to listen and [allegedly] pulled out a gun and pointed it at me.

“In that moment, my life flashed before my eyes. All I could think about was my family.”

Miggels said he tried to plead with the man to calm down but he allegedly cocked the gun and continued to point it at him.

Miggels said he started walking backwards towards his car.

“I must have taken my eyes off him for a split second, and a shot went off.”

He said the friend who was with the gunman then wrestled with him over the gun.

“I then got into my car and drove to the police station to report a case.

“I am just thankful to the Lord for sparing my life. Things could have turned out very differently,” he said.

“I never thought that something like this could happen to me in a community I have served for all these years.”

Miggels said he was undergoing counselling as a result of his ordeal.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the incident.

She said two cases of common robbery and the pointing of a firearm were under investigation.

“It is alleged that on the day of the incident, grass-cutters were carrying out their duties when two male suspects approached them and demanded ‘protection money’ for the workers to continue operating in the area.

“Miggels attempted to intervene. An argument ensued during which one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the councillor and discharged a shot into the air.”

Gantana said Llewelyn Oliphant, 41, was arrested and charged with common robbery and pointing of a firearm, while Neavan Stevens, 24, was charged with common robbery.

“The accused appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court on May 25, where they both abandoned their bail applications.

“The matter was postponed to June 23 when the accused are expected to make their next court appearance.”

Both suspects remain in custody.

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