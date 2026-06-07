West End father charged with rapes of two children

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A Gqeberha man is accused of raping two children.

Disturbing allegations of prolonged abuse behind the closed doors of a Gqeberha home have emerged with the arrest of a 27-year-old father who allegedly raped both his teenage stepdaughter and his five-year-old son.

The West End resident appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court last week, where he abandoned his bid for bail.

The case was postponed to September 3 for further investigation.

A family member said they were shocked when one of the children opened up and told them that the alleged sexual assaults had been happening since October 2025.

The family then contacted the police.

The relative said the children were taken to hospital and a social worker became involved.

The accused handed himself over at the Bethelsdorp police station on May 10.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the Gqeberha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit had arrested the man on charges of rape and sexual assault.

She said the children were aged between five and 14.

The man cannot be named to protect the identity of the children.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged assaults progressed over several months.

In October 2025, the man allegedly sexually violated his then-13-year-old stepdaughter by touching her breasts.

Then, on February 14 2026, he allegedly raped the girl.

After that, though the exact date or dates were not given, he allegedly touched his five-year-old son’s genitals and later allegedly raped the little boy.

The man’s legal representative, attorney Theuns Roelofse, could not be reached for comment.

Gender-based violence activist and lawyer Tania Koen said any evidence or suspicion of abuse needed to be urgently reported to the authorities.

“The department of social development has the authority to assess whether the children remain in a safe environment.

“If there are concerns that the children’s physical or emotional wellbeing are at risk, the children‘s court may be approached for appropriate relief, including supervision orders, placement with a suitable family member, foster care, or other protective measures in the best interest of the children.”

Koen said if a parent intentionally or knowingly allowed the sexual abuse to occur, that parent was also guilty of an offence in terms of the Sexual Offences Act.

“Criminal charges can be brought against the other parent for neglecting their legal duty to safeguard the children from foreseeable harm.

“That would include a spouse or partner who protects their partner and fails to report the abuse.

“There is a legal obligation on all adults to report abuse,” Koen said.

She said victims of sexual abuse often required comprehensive support that extended beyond the criminal justice process.

This might include trauma counselling, psychological therapy, medical treatment, social work intervention and legal assistance.

“The Children’s Act provides the legal framework to ensure that child victims of abuse receive appropriate protection and support.

“Children may be placed in family support programmes, in alternative care where necessary, and can be referred to other professionals who can assist in the child’s recovery,” Koen said.

“The protection of children is a collective responsibility.

“Every member of society has a duty to act when they become aware of suspected sexual abuse.

“Prompt reporting assists in protecting the vulnerable.”

In April 2025, a Paradise Beach father was sentenced to life in prison for raping his own daughter and allowing his stepson to do the same.

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